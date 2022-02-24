JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 268,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,622 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 3.0% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $42,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,136,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 81,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,326,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 30,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 220,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,133,000 after buying an additional 7,996 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Societe Generale downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group set a $197.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.47.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $6.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $142.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,316,597. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.57 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The company has a market cap of $420.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

