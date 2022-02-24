JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Trimmed by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the third quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 9,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the third quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $143.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $139.57 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The company has a market cap of $423.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.06%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

