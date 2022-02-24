JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Target Price to $300.00

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $272.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penumbra from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Penumbra from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $292.11.

PEN stock opened at $204.05 on Wednesday. Penumbra has a 1-year low of $193.62 and a 1-year high of $320.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.23 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.23.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $204.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.29 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Penumbra will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,750 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.97, for a total value of $432,197.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.95, for a total value of $3,609,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,094 shares of company stock worth $8,657,327. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEN. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 48.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

