JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Target Price to $26.00

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 35.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PGT Innovations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

NYSE:PGTI opened at $19.20 on Tuesday. PGT Innovations has a one year low of $17.57 and a one year high of $28.11. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.53 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.55 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PGT Innovations will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $38,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $106,460 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,567 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 31,379 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,337,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,002,000 after purchasing an additional 334,391 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in PGT Innovations by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 8,377 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at $15,306,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 152,147 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGT Innovations Company Profile (Get Rating)

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand names PGT Custom Windows + Doors, CGI, WinDoor, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze, and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.