Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Given New CHF 65 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 64 to CHF 65 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on JBAXY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Julius Bär Gruppe from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America downgraded Julius Bär Gruppe from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 72 to CHF 70 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Julius Bär Gruppe from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Julius Bär Gruppe from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Julius Bär Gruppe has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Get Julius Bär Gruppe alerts:

JBAXY opened at $12.01 on Wednesday. Julius Bär Gruppe has a one year low of $11.83 and a one year high of $14.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.05 and its 200-day moving average is $13.39.

Julius Bär Gruppe AG engages in the provision of private banking services. Its services include discretionary mandates, investment advisory, open product and service platform, financial market services, investor services, financing, and wealth planning. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.