Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Stock Position Lifted by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,206 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC owned 0.09% of Jumia Technologies worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kylin Management LLC bought a new position in Jumia Technologies during the second quarter worth $26,387,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,025,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,926,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,819,000 after buying an additional 340,410 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 831.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 321,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after buying an additional 287,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Jumia Technologies by 193.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 349,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,052,000 after acquiring an additional 230,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JMIA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.47. 162,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,679,286. Jumia Technologies AG has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $54.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Several research firms have recently commented on JMIA. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Jumia Technologies from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Jumia Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

