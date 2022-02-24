JUST (JST) Achieves Market Cap of $301.41 Million

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. JUST has a market cap of $301.41 million and $112.25 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, JUST has traded down 18.1% against the dollar. One JUST coin can now be purchased for $0.0413 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002778 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00042774 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,441.90 or 0.06778132 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,996.57 or 0.99918048 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00043578 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003237 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00048612 BTC.

JUST Coin Profile

JUST’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,300,425,000 coins. JUST’s official website is just.network/# . JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

Buying and Selling JUST

