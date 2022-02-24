Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Announces Earnings Results

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kaltura updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of KLTR traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,768,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,359. Kaltura has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kaltura by 824.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,504,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,797 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaltura during the 4th quarter worth $1,444,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kaltura by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 930,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 159,716 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Kaltura by 4,745.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 133,301 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kaltura by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 93,561 shares during the period. 35.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KLTR. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Kaltura from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Kaltura from $5.50 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Kaltura from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Kaltura from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Kaltura from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.88.

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

