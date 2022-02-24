Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.750-$1.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $720 million-$740 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $743.90 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaman from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NYSE KAMN traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.02. The stock had a trading volume of 119,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,844. Kaman has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $57.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 381.94 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KAMN. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Kaman by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 308,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,309,000 after buying an additional 105,938 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kaman by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,613,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,092,000 after purchasing an additional 105,632 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kaman by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,285,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,715,000 after purchasing an additional 37,361 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Kaman by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 16,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Kaman by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 374,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,372,000 after purchasing an additional 15,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components, super precision, miniature ball bearings, proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts, complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft, and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

