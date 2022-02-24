Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Shares Gap Down to $14.38

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.38, but opened at $11.29. Karyopharm Therapeutics shares last traded at $11.05, with a volume of 105,330 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KPTI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.02. The company has a market capitalization of $793.24 million, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of -0.24.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.86. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 7,204.16% and a negative net margin of 59.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Kauffman sold 6,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $66,693.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Mason sold 3,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $38,917.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,621 shares of company stock valued at $191,881. Insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,918,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,343,000 after acquiring an additional 127,888 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,816,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,027,000 after buying an additional 484,269 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,613,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,290,000 after buying an additional 56,883 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,892,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,017,000 after buying an additional 250,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,685,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,837,000 after buying an additional 582,978 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.