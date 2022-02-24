Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys Shares of 9,798 Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MNST. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 84.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.
MNST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $96.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.18.
Monster Beverage Company Profile (Get Rating)
Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Monster Beverage (MNST)
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
- Schwab Stock is a Play on Retail Trading
- These 3 Mid Cap Dividend Stocks Offer the Best of Both Worlds
- Why Not Consider Preferred Stocks? Check Out These 3 Stock ETFs Right Now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.