Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys Shares of 9,798 Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MNST. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 84.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $96.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.18.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $79.41 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.34. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.21 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

