Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAYX. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Paychex by 225.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17,313 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its position in Paychex by 1,135.0% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen upgraded Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.21.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total value of $20,146,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $91,910.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 257,586 shares of company stock worth $34,549,139 over the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $113.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.93. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.68 and a 1-year high of $138.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.15.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 74.79%.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

