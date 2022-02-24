Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases New Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam lifted its position in shares of Centene by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 41,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 9,524 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 14,961 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its position in shares of Centene by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,693,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Centene by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 137,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,548,000 after buying an additional 12,091 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $221,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David P. Thomas sold 4,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $310,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,167 shares of company stock valued at $6,013,755 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Centene stock opened at $81.35 on Thursday. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $58.08 and a 1-year high of $86.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.52.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.52 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Centene from $86.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.61.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

