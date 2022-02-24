Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WST. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter valued at $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 96 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

NYSE:WST opened at $357.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $253.85 and a 1-year high of $475.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $406.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $424.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.20 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is 8.93%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

