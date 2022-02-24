KeyCorp Comments on Trinity Industries, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TRN)

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Trinity Industries in a report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Trinity Industries’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). Trinity Industries had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a positive return on equity of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $472.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TRN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.82.

Shares of Trinity Industries stock opened at $28.66 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.80. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. Trinity Industries has a 1 year low of $24.70 and a 1 year high of $33.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -141.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Trinity Industries by 2.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 101.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 4.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 2.4% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 22,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

