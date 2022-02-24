Kingfisher’s (KGF) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Kingfisher (LON:KGF – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 450 ($6.12) target price on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

KGF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a GBX 313 ($4.26) price target on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 355 ($4.83) price objective on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 379.67 ($5.16).

Shares of Kingfisher stock opened at GBX 293.90 ($4.00) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.07 billion and a PE ratio of 7.47. Kingfisher has a twelve month low of GBX 260.30 ($3.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 389.67 ($5.30). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 331.15 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 338.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.71.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,380 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

