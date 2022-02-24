KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on KLA from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of KLA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $393.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $453.00.
Shares of KLAC opened at $343.78 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $398.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $376.67. The firm has a market cap of $51.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23. KLA has a 12-month low of $273.24 and a 12-month high of $457.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 21.62%.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in KLA by 173.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About KLA
KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.
