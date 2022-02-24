Klever (KLV) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.22 Million

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. During the last week, Klever has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar. One Klever coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0193 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Klever has a total market cap of $65.57 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00042467 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,632.96 or 0.06853406 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,388.20 or 0.99921845 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00043426 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00048216 BTC.

Klever Coin Profile

Klever was first traded on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Klever’s official website is www.klever.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Buying and Selling Klever

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

