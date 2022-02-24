KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $28.60

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.60 and last traded at $28.78, with a volume of 340901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.72.

KNYJY has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of KONE Oyj from €58.00 ($65.91) to €56.00 ($63.64) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of KONE Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.41.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 37.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KONE Oyj will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kone Oyj manufactures elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides installation, maintenance, modernization and replacement solutions. The company was founded on October 27, 1910 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

