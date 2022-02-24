Koppers Holdings Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:KOP)

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th.
Koppers stock opened at $28.80 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.72. Koppers has a fifty-two week low of $26.86 and a fifty-two week high of $39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $614.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.97.
Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. Koppers had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $405.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Koppers’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Koppers will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.75.
About Koppers (Get Rating)
Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals, Railroad and Utility Products and Services, and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene, creosote, and carbon black feedstock.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Koppers (KOP)
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
- Schwab Stock is a Play on Retail Trading
- These 3 Mid Cap Dividend Stocks Offer the Best of Both Worlds
- 3 Ecommerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.