Koppers Holdings Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:KOP)

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th.

Koppers stock opened at $28.80 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.72. Koppers has a fifty-two week low of $26.86 and a fifty-two week high of $39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $614.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.97.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. Koppers had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $405.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Koppers’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Koppers will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Koppers by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Koppers by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Koppers by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Koppers by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Koppers by 119.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,897 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 12,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals, Railroad and Utility Products and Services, and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene, creosote, and carbon black feedstock.

