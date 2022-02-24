Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 2,820 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 94,076 shares.The stock last traded at $29.00 and had previously closed at $29.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.75.

The company has a market cap of $614.56 million, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $405.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.73 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 4.90%. Koppers’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Koppers by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 9,753 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Koppers by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,454,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,136,000 after acquiring an additional 71,259 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Koppers by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Koppers by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Koppers by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Company Profile (NYSE:KOP)

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals, Railroad and Utility Products and Services, and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene, creosote, and carbon black feedstock.

