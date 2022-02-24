Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CFO Deanna H. Lund Sells 10,000 Shares

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 10,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $163,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

KTOS stock opened at $15.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $30.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.62.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $211.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KTOS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,278,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,008,000 after acquiring an additional 169,465 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,729,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,738,000 after acquiring an additional 345,544 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,582,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,896,000 after acquiring an additional 844,409 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,278,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,456,000 after acquiring an additional 183,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,988,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,369,000 after acquiring an additional 225,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.