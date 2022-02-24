Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Truist Financial

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. cut their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $15.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.67. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $30.40.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $211.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.40 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 9.76%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $197,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $142,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,562. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 50.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,754,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,346 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 50.2% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,762,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,304 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,582,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,896,000 after purchasing an additional 844,409 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 84.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,156,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,957,000 after purchasing an additional 528,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter worth $10,292,000. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

