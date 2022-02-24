Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $211.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.40 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 1.87%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS opened at $15.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.74. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $30.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

In related news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 2,137 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $40,966.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 10,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $163,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,064 shares of company stock worth $1,409,562 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,156,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,957,000 after acquiring an additional 528,714 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3,559.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 461,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after acquiring an additional 448,474 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,278,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,008,000 after purchasing an additional 169,465 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 432.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 122,773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 99,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 490,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,522,000 after purchasing an additional 66,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, cut their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.30.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (Get Rating)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.