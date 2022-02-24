Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.310-$1.600 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $360 million-$400 million.Kulicke and Soffa Industries also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.61. 818,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 942,664. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.26. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 12-month low of $42.28 and a 12-month high of $75.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.60 and its 200-day moving average is $59.45.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.29. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 45.90% and a net margin of 26.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KLIC. Needham & Company LLC lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.40.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 25,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $1,586,246.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $3,344,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,552 shares of company stock worth $6,975,136. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 144.7% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 8,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter worth $1,546,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 190.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 18,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions. It includes integrated circuits (ICs), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and power modules. It serves global automotive, consumer, communications, computing, and industrial markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.