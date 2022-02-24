Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $17.250-$21.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $18.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.07 billion-$15.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.67 billion.

NYSE:LH traded down $4.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $264.27. 7,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,315. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $283.22 and a 200 day moving average of $288.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1-year low of $230.89 and a 1-year high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.73 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 27.08%. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America will post 19.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $292.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $322.34.

In related news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total value of $151,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter M. Neupert bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $263.66 per share, for a total transaction of $922,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,072 shares of company stock worth $308,191 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 840 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

