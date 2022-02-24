LAIX Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, February 28th (NYSE:LAIX)

LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX – Get Rating)’s stock is set to reverse split on the morning of Monday, February 28th. The 1-14 reverse split was announced on Monday, February 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

LAIX opened at $0.48 on Thursday. LAIX has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $4.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.57. The firm has a market cap of $23.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LAIX in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of LAIX in the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in LAIX during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 13.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LAIX, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of artificial intelligence business. It creates and delivers products and services to popularize english learning. The firm also utilizes cutting-edge deep learning and adaptive learning technologies, big data, well-established education pedagogies, and the mobile Internet.

