Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,050 Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 182.3% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 125.0% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

VNQ traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $99.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,600,333. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.10 and its 200-day moving average is $107.84. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $84.44 and a 1 year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.