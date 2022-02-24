Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 0.7% of Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded up $1.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $137.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,219,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,409,422. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.92. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $133.19 and a 12 month high of $155.12.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.198 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

