Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 28,187 iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 28,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 2.3% of Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3,436.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 72,879 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $109.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,905,640. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.10 and a 52-week high of $116.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.96.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.