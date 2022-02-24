Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC Invests $253,000 in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BND. Colony Family Offices LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

BND stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,885,568. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $80.96 and a 12 month high of $87.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.22 and its 200-day moving average is $84.79.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%.

