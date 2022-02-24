Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 44,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $17,750,000. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 12.5% of Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth $36,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% during the third quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at $54,000. 40.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $329.64. 5,387,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,651,531. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $297.45 and a 52 week high of $408.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $376.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

