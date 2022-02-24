Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $717.92.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LRCX. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $583.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total value of $7,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,912 shares of company stock valued at $18,593,175 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $510,318,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,554,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $889,524,000 after acquiring an additional 775,700 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $992,770,000 after acquiring an additional 677,746 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $351,163,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,539,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LRCX stock traded down $5.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $537.31. 16,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,618,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.13. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $501.67 and a 1-year high of $731.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $639.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $617.58. The company has a market cap of $74.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.23.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 32.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.69%.

About Lam Research (Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

