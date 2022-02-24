Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Receives $27.11 Average Target Price from Analysts

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.11.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SWIM. Barclays decreased their target price on Latham Group from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Latham Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Latham Group from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Latham Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Latham Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ SWIM traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.43. The stock had a trading volume of 465,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,789. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.16. Latham Group has a 1 year low of $12.69 and a 1 year high of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Latham Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 542,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,893,000 after purchasing an additional 9,120 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Latham Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,686,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Latham Group by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,805,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,018,000 after buying an additional 600,998 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Latham Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,022,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Latham Group by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 467,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,664,000 after buying an additional 62,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

