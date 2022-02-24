Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS.
Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The company reported C$1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$250.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$252.40 million.
Shares of TSE LB opened at C$42.63 on Thursday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$33.17 and a one year high of C$45.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$42.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$41.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.86 billion and a PE ratio of 41.31.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Laurentian Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 155.34%.
About Laurentian Bank of Canada
Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.
