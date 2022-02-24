Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Has $1.12 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE reduced its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KO. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.6% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $31,698,000. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.9% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 47,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 115,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KO traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.82. The company had a trading volume of 498,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,259,484. The company has a market capitalization of $258.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.08. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $48.97 and a 1-year high of $62.82.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.34%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $1,575,426.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 12,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $691,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 276,582 shares of company stock worth $16,592,155. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

