Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Lowers Stock Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE trimmed its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,409 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 3,918 shares during the quarter. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV accounts for about 1.5% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $4,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 482 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 541.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 545 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 128.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BUD shares. Redburn Partners raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.08 to $79.67 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €64.00 ($72.73) to €65.00 ($73.86) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.45.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.35. 126,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,365,764. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.04. The stock has a market cap of $119.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.49. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $54.08 and a 1-year high of $79.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

