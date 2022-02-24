Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Sells 200 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE trimmed its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WFC traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.58. The company had a trading volume of 992,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,688,348. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.35. The company has a market capitalization of $211.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.93 and a twelve month high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

Several analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Atlantic Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.38.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

