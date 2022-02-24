LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ LCNB opened at $18.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. LCNB has a 52 week low of $15.85 and a 52 week high of $20.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.96 million, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.75.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. LCNB had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Research analysts forecast that LCNB will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LCNB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of LCNB by 45.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of LCNB in the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of LCNB in the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in shares of LCNB in the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. 38.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LCNB Company Profile (Get Rating)

LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company, which offers commercial and personal banking services. It offers services such as checking rates, debit card resources, electronic banking, fraud and identity theft, education and awareness. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Lebanon, OH.

