Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Legend Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,505,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Legend Biotech by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 837,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,365,000 after buying an additional 35,330 shares during the period. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. boosted its position in Legend Biotech by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. now owns 564,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,557,000 after buying an additional 38,734 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,208,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 25.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LEGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Legend Biotech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Legend Biotech stock opened at $36.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.73. Legend Biotech Co. has a 12-month low of $23.41 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

About Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

