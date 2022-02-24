Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Announces $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%.

Leggett & Platt has increased its dividend by 10.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 51 years. Leggett & Platt has a payout ratio of 54.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Leggett & Platt to earn $3.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.7%.

LEG opened at $36.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Leggett & Platt has a twelve month low of $36.13 and a twelve month high of $59.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.43.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 24.51%. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

In other news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $236,295.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,169,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268,881 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter valued at $438,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 85,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 44,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

