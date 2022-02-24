LGI Homes, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.79 Per Share (NASDAQ:LGIH)

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for LGI Homes in a research note issued on Monday, February 21st. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.79 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for LGI Homes’ Q2 2022 earnings at $4.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.05 EPS.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.33. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The firm had revenue of $801.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.60.

NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $115.90 on Thursday. LGI Homes has a 1-year low of $105.07 and a 1-year high of $188.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.52 and a 200 day moving average of $143.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 14.86 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

In related news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 2,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.60, for a total value of $384,857.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 298.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in LGI Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 1,518.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

