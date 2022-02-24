Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) Hits New 1-Year High at $43.39

Liberty Tax Inc (OTCMKTS:TAXA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.39 and last traded at $42.41, with a volume of 404981 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.75.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.27. The company has a market cap of $657.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.32 and a beta of 0.48.
Liberty Tax Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TAXA)
