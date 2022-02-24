Lifestyle Communities Limited (ASX:LIC) Insider David Blight Buys 6,000 Shares

Lifestyle Communities Limited (ASX:LIC – Get Rating) insider David Blight bought 6,000 shares of Lifestyle Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$16.05 ($11.54) per share, with a total value of A$96,270.00 ($69,258.99).
The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.42.
About Lifestyle Communities (Get Rating)
