Linde (NYSE:LIN) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.700-$2.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Linde also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.550-$11.850 EPS.

LIN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Linde from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $338.00 to $404.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $359.76.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded down $10.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $280.75. 96,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,058,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Linde has a 52-week low of $241.88 and a 52-week high of $352.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.20. The company has a market cap of $143.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $401,000. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

