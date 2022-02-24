Liquity (LQTY) Trading 14.8% Lower Over Last Week

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. During the last week, Liquity has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar. Liquity has a total market cap of $34.29 million and $1.60 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity coin can now be purchased for $2.05 or 0.00005304 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00041565 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,610.10 or 0.06741924 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,725.99 or 1.00029828 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00042862 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00047618 BTC.

About Liquity

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,697,675 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

