Literacy Capital (LON:BOOK) Trading Down 1%

Literacy Capital plc (LON:BOOK – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 305 ($4.15) and last traded at GBX 305 ($4.15). Approximately 13,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 11,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 308 ($4.19).

The firm has a market cap of £183 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 303.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 290.19.

In other Literacy Capital news, insider Christopher Sellers bought 30,000 shares of Literacy Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 312 ($4.24) per share, for a total transaction of £93,600 ($127,294.98).

Literacy Capital plc is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in early stage investments, direct private equity investments, special situations, fund investments and co investments with private equity managers. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in companies with EBITDA between Â£1 million ($1.12 Million) and Â£5 million ($5.62 Million).

