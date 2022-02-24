Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $33.43

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$33.43 and traded as low as C$33.21. Lithium Americas shares last traded at C$33.71, with a volume of 907,129 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on LAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from C$46.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.30.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$4.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -54.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$35.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$33.66. The company has a quick ratio of 57.36, a current ratio of 57.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.55.

In other Lithium Americas news, Director Jonathan David Evans sold 141,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.35, for a total transaction of C$5,285,062.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 252,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,445,815.

About Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.