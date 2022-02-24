LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.23.

LPSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on LivePerson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on LivePerson from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on LivePerson from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on LivePerson from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of LPSN traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.49. 32,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,775. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28. LivePerson has a twelve month low of $22.71 and a twelve month high of $68.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 1.17.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPSN. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 992,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,784,000 after acquiring an additional 185,835 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,633,000 after acquiring an additional 87,103 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 442,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,977,000 after acquiring an additional 14,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

