Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 56.20 ($0.76).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LLOY shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 63 ($0.86) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 52 ($0.71) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 65 ($0.88) to GBX 63 ($0.86) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at GBX 47.35 ($0.64) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £33.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.94. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of GBX 38.04 ($0.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 56 ($0.76). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 51 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 48.12.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.33 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.02%.

In other news, insider William Chalmers acquired 144,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of £67,967.64 ($92,435.25).

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

